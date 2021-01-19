IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / SUV catches fire under Rajiv Chowk flyover; none injured
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

SUV catches fire under Rajiv Chowk flyover; none injured

An SUV caught fire on Tuesday morning below the Rajiv Chowk flyover on the carriageway leading towards Manesar
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST

An SUV caught fire on Tuesday morning below the Rajiv Chowk flyover on the carriageway leading towards Manesar. The driver of the vehicle, who was its sole occupant, managed to escape unhurt. No injuries were reported in the incident.

As per the fire department, their officials received a call about the incident around 9.39am. Following this, two fire tenders, one each from Sector 29 and Bhim Nagar fire departments, were rushed to the spot.

“The driver noticed smoke coming out of the front of the vehicle and parked his car on the side of the road. Within minutes, the entire front portion of the vehicle was engulfed in flames,” said Rajbir Singh, fire safety officer, Gurugram fire department. According to Singh, short-circuit was the cause of the fire.

“Our fire tenders were able to douse the flames just in time. The entire front portion of the vehicle was gutted. Flames had started reaching the back of the car. However, the firemen at the spot started the dousing operations and ensured that the flames did not reach the fuel tank at the back. They prevented the vehicle from exploding,” said Singh, adding that the dousing operations continued till 10.25am.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram health workers who had missed vaccine jabs on first two days can take them on January 21

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST
More than 2,100 front-line healthcare workers, who could not be inoculated on the first two days of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, will be allowed to take the vaccine jabs on January 21, officials of the health department said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

SUV catches fire under Rajiv Chowk flyover; none injured

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST
An SUV caught fire on Tuesday morning below the Rajiv Chowk flyover on the carriageway leading towards Manesar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP to resolve road issues in sectors 81 to 95 on priority

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to resolve all land-related issues in sectors 81 to 95 in order to make roads operational soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Population of migratory birds up at Najafgarh jheel, finds census

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Eighty one species of waterfowl, including 13 species red-listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), were recorded in a census at the Najafgarh jheel
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Low visibility, rash driving led to 116 accidents in the last two weeks

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Low visibility and rash driving have led to a spate of accidents on Gurugram roads over the last two weeks, with at least 116 incidents being reported from 15 spots, according to the police data
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Government agencies observe Road Safety Month

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:30 PM IST
To prevent road accidents and improve safety for commuters, government agencies in the district started observing Road Safety Month on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana Police deploys 500 personnel ahead of farmers’ rally on Republic Day

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Haryana Police on Monday deployed 500 personnel on the borders connecting Rajasthan, Nuh and Gururgam, after protesting farmers announced that they would join the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Wazirabad residents launch protest against construction of crematorium

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
After failing to get any response from the authorities, the residents of Wazirabad village have launched a protest to oppose the move by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP) to develop a large crematorium adjacent to their village
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Requirement for health certificate a deterrent, say parents

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Parents of children studying in private schools in the city said that the requirement of obtaining a medical certificate, clearing students of any Covid-19 symptoms, was acting as a deterrent in attending classes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Class 7 student of private school in police cross hairs over threatening emails sent to girl students

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The police are probing the involvement of a class 7 student of a prominent private school in the city, in allegedly threatening to kill his classmates in emails sent to at least two girl students on January 5, senior police officers said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Pilot dies in collision while returning home late Sunday

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
A pilot of Indigo Airlines was killed in a road accident in Sector 114 late Sunday, when the car he was driving was rammed by a speeding truck-trolley that was moving on the wrong side of the road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Technical glitches on CO-WIN platform continue on day two of vaccination drive

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Issues with Co-WIN (Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) application — designed to streamline the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines — continued to persist on day two of the ongoing inoculation drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covaxin has few takers on second day of vaccinations in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Only 35% of the 436 healthcare workers for whom Covaxin vaccine was allocated attended the vaccination drive on Monday, which was much lower than the average total turnout of around 60%
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

RT-PCR tests to cost 499 in Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:26 PM IST
The price of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), considered the gold standard test to detect Covid-19, was brought down to 499 in Haryana
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Only 60% of beneficiaries show up for Covid-19 vaccination, hesitancy remains

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:26 PM IST
A total of 2,881 healthcare workers in the district were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday, on the second day of the ongoing nationwide immunisation drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP