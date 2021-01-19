SUV catches fire under Rajiv Chowk flyover; none injured

An SUV caught fire on Tuesday morning below the Rajiv Chowk flyover on the carriageway leading towards Manesar. The driver of the vehicle, who was its sole occupant, managed to escape unhurt. No injuries were reported in the incident.

As per the fire department, their officials received a call about the incident around 9.39am. Following this, two fire tenders, one each from Sector 29 and Bhim Nagar fire departments, were rushed to the spot.

“The driver noticed smoke coming out of the front of the vehicle and parked his car on the side of the road. Within minutes, the entire front portion of the vehicle was engulfed in flames,” said Rajbir Singh, fire safety officer, Gurugram fire department. According to Singh, short-circuit was the cause of the fire.

“Our fire tenders were able to douse the flames just in time. The entire front portion of the vehicle was gutted. Flames had started reaching the back of the car. However, the firemen at the spot started the dousing operations and ensured that the flames did not reach the fuel tank at the back. They prevented the vehicle from exploding,” said Singh, adding that the dousing operations continued till 10.25am.