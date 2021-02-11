IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Temperature likely to increase in coming days; air quality dips
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Temperature likely to increase in coming days; air quality dips

Dense fog in isolated pockets prevailed in the morning hours on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:19 PM IST

Dense fog in isolated pockets prevailed in the morning hours on Thursday. As per the India Meteorological Department’s(IMD) forecast, dense fog in some areas of the state is expected on Friday and Saturday in the morning hours. There is no immediate western disturbance on the horizon and temperature is expected to increase gradually marking the onset of spring, said experts.

While IMD’s automatic weather station (AWS) for Gurugram did not record both the maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday, the one at Palam observatory in Delhi recorded the day’s minimum temperature at 11.2 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 27 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Friday. As per the forecast, mist in the morning is expected while the day will remain cloudy. Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday crossed the 30 degrees Celsius mark for the first time this year, leading to a deviation of seven degrees from the normal temperature for this time. However,IMD scientists said this time in February, Delhi crossed the 30 degree-mark earliest in the last 15 years.

Gurugram’s air quality dipped on Thursday with the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin recording the air quality index (AQI) at 294 — a deterioration from Wednesday’s AQI reading of 247 in the “poor” category. Experts attributed the deterioration in air quality to poor ventilation conditions due to which pollutants could not be dispersed.

VK Soni, head of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) environment monitoring and research centre, said that the AQI had dipped on account of calm winds. Slower wind speed and low ventilation conditions are unfavourable for the effective dispersal of pollutants, said Soni.

The level of ultra fine particulate matter having a diameter of 2.5 microns or less (PM 2.5), the city’s primary pollutant, was 440.02 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Wednesday, as per the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. At the official monitor in Sector 51, the PM 2.5 concentration stood at 414.4 µg/m3 on Wednesday. The PM 2.5 concentration at Gwal Pahari stood at 179.86 µg/m3. The safe limit of PM2.5 is 60 µg/m³.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in the “very poor” category on Friday and Saturday. Subsequently, over the next five days, the air quality is likely to remain largely in the “very poor” category.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Senior executives of MGF booked on complaint of Emaar India

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Senior executives of MGF Developments Ltd, a Delhi-based developer, were booked on Monday for allegedly fraudulently siphoning off valuable land parcels of Emaar India, its erstwhile partner, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Temperature likely to increase in coming days; air quality dips

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Dense fog in isolated pockets prevailed in the morning hours on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Plastic use can lead to fines up to 25,000 from February 27

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Using plastic from February 27 can invite penalties of up to 25,000 as the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday issued a notification for residents, shopkeepers, retailers and vendors to stop the practice
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers to scale up their protests, starting February 14

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Farmers protesting at various sites across the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that they would be scaling up the agitation against the three contentious farm laws through various programmes, starting with a mashaal juloos (torch march) on February 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Turnout for vaccination down to 54%; jail staff, health officials play the blame game

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Only around 54% of the 1,200 targeted front-line workers turned up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP decides to cancel licence of Sare Homes, take over project

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Moving a step closer to taking over Sare Homes residential project in Sector 92, the department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Wednesday recommended that the licence of this township should be cancelled as presently the real estate company has no directors and the assets of the company have been frozen by Haryana-Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Gurugram)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Study identifies Mangar forests as crucial bird habitat, calls for increased research and conservation

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:17 PM IST
A new study has found that the Aravalli forests in and around Faridabad’s Mangar village have become a crucial habitat for birds, recording the presence of 219 species in a 17 square kilometre area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three arrested for 500-crore plot sale fraud

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:43 PM IST
With the arrest of three persons from Sector 39 on Tuesday, the police busted a gang that illegally sold plots in Sushant Lok-1 and Sushant Lok-3, on forged documents, by taking advantage of the high real estate value in the city that attracts investors from other states as well as abroad
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Experts call for more exits, better enforcement to curb driving on the wrong side

By Leena Dhankhar and Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Lack of enforcement, long distances for taking a U-turn and flawed road designs, besides the callous attitude of motorists, are among the key reasons that lead to wrong-side driving in the city, road safety experts said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Wrong-side driving can attract FIRs in Gurugram

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:15 PM IST
The police have decided to register FIRs against people found driving on the wrong side of the road in the city, under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that pertains to rash driving
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Commuters at Kherki Daula don’t have to maintain minimum FASTag balance

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Commuters at the Kherki Daula toll plaza, and other toll plazas across the country, will not have to worry about maintaining a minimum balance in their SMARTags, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday decided to remove the mandatory minimum threshold amount for the FASTag account, which was paid by the user in addition to a security deposit
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Cap on social gatherings removed, but 50% rule remains

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The district administration on Wednesday, retaining the 50% capacity rule for gatherings, lifted the ceiling on the number of persons allowed to attend events in closed spaces
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Sadar Bazar road to be off limits for vehicle on a trial basis

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will start a week-long trial of restricting vehicular movement on a 600-metre stretch in Sadar Bazar on February 22, commencing a redesign project that has been on the cards since 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Work on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram to be done by August: NHAI

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Work on two phases of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram will be completed by August this year, as more than half the key works on the stretch have been completed, highway authority officials said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Encroachments removed from Malibu Towne market

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday evening removed encroachments from the market of Malibu Towne residential society on Sohna Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP