Thai woman among 2 held for drug smuggling in Gurugram

Two suspects including a woman from Thailand were arrested for their alleged involvement running an interstate racket to smuggle MDMA to Gurugram from Delhi, police said on Wednesday. Police identified the suspects as Kshitij, 32, a resident of Sushant Lok-I and Chairatsami Kanlaya alias Zimi Jum, 31, of Kalsin city in Thailand.

Investigators said that Kshitij was arrested by a crime branch team near Genpact Chowk on Golf Course Road on Monday. Based on the information received by him, Kanlaya was arrested from Chakkarpur in Sector 28 late on Tuesday night.

Police said Kanlaya used to bring in drug consignments from a Nigerian man in Nawada, Delhi for further supplying to various locations and people in the city.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Kshitij was arrested with 5.15 grams of MDMA on the basis of a tip-off received by the crime branch officials.

“Following the recovery, an FIR against him was registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Sector 53 police station on Monday. Kshitij was taken on four-day police remand for detailed interrogation.

“During investigation, it was revealed that Kanlaya used to supply Kshitij with consignments of MDMA for smuggling in various parts of Gurugram. We are questioning her to ascertain the identity of the Nigerian national from whom she was procuring the drugs,” he said.

Investigators said that Kanlaya entered India on a tourist visa on June 8, 2019 which expired on May 29, 2020 but she overstayed and got involved in drug smuggling. As per police, Kanlaya was arrested three years back with MDMA consignment for which another FIR was registered against her at DLF police station in Sector 29.