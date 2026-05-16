For Abhay Kumar Mishra, a resident of Sector 22 and President and CEO of Jindal Realty, Gurugram is both an achievement and a missed opportunity—a city that has grown rapidly into a global hub but still lacks basic infrastructure. The Outsider: A global city that forgot how to walk

Mishra (66) moved to Gurugram in 2008 from Delhi due to its proximity to the airport and growing importance as a business destination.

He has watched the city evolve into a corporate powerhouse and says places likeCyber City reflect Gurugram global identify, attracting people from across the country and abroad.

However, he points to major gaps in urban planning. “The biggest issue is last-mile connectivity.There are no proper footpaths or safe pedestrian route to metro stations. Walking is the first right—but Gurugram does not allow it,” he says.

He adds that the city lacks public space where people can freely spend time outside the gated societies or commercial complexes. “A city should allow people to exist freely outside these boundaries,” Mishra says.

He says road safety is another major concern. “Safety on roads is still a dream. You cannot walk, you cannot cycle. Cycling tracks are talked about but don’t exist. This cannot be called a pedestrian-friendly city.”

Mishra says even basic civic planning lacks consistency. “Inside societies, there is quality housing. Step outside, and you see garbage, poor roads and haphazard infrastructure. Quality should not be selective—it should reflect in design, execution and services across the city.”

He also flags issues regarding street lighting and waste management.

Yet, Mishra enjoys spending time with his family at places such as 32nd Avenue, Cyber City, or Horizon One. “These are good spaces, but they are limited. A city should offer more such accessible and safe environments,” he says.

He also believes that urban planning in Gurugram has largely been reactive rather than visionary. “Development has happened very fast, but without integrating mobility, sustainability, and human-centric design. Infrastructure should not just serve vehicles—it should serve people,” he says, stressing the need for long-term planning over short-term fixes.

An avid reader with a keen interest in urban development, Mishra believes Gurugram is still evolving—but warns that growth without strong fundamentals is unsustainable. “Sustainability has to be at the core.”

Mishra believes Gurugram has immense potential—but unless it prioritises walkability, public spaces, and consistent infrastructure quality, that potential risks remaining unrealised.