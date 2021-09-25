Third rapid fever survey in Gurugram amid dengue, malaria scare

The Haryana health department covered nearly 40,200 houses in the third rapid fever survey -- which started on Tuesday -- in Gurugram, with 2,338 fever cases being screened so far, officials said on Friday. This came amidst a rise in the flu and fever cases in Gurugram, following a prolonged monsoon and frequent waterlogging in the city, they added.

For this survey -- which will run till September 30, 2021 -- health workers go door-to-door to check whether any resident is down with fever or viral infection, or has dengue or malaria symptoms.

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “In such a survey, medical staff visit door-to-door under every primary health centre, and check whether any person has symptoms of dengue, malaria, or viral fever, with samples taken for confirmatory tests on the spot itself. It is also checked if patients have already taken a test for platelets, and if they need to be referred to a medical centre.”

Similar surveys were conducted in the district in July and August this year. Earlier, the department had screened around 7,000 people with fever.

The health department has increased surveillance for dengue and malaria in the district in the past few weeks, said the officials, adding that the district has reported 18 dengue cases and two malaria cases this year, compared to 51 cases reported in 2020.

On September 15, 2021, the state health department asked all the districts to step up the surveillance by increasing sample collection for dengue and malaria at out-patient departments (OPDs) and flu corners at primary health centres and community health centres, and conduct testing on the people daily to avert an outbreak. All multi-purpose health workers have also been instructed to carry out source reduction and anti-larval measures in both urban and peri-urban areas, especially in districts adjoining the national capital region (NCR).