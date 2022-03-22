Three arrested for allegedly killing man after dispute during Holi celebrations
Police arrested three people on Saturday for allegedly killing a man after a dispute broke out between them while playing Holi, said the officials.
The suspects on Friday allegedly threw the brother of the victim in a drain in Kanhai village in Gurugram Sector 40 , said the police, adding that the victim was identified as Rajendra (identified by first name), 29, a native of Kumer village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. Rajendra lived in a rented accommodation with his family in Kanhai, said the police.
Subhash Boken, police spokesperson, Gurugram, said that the arrested people were identified as Mithun Prasad (the victim’s brother-in-law), 29, Vivek Kumar, 21, and Asif alias Ashu, 19 — all from Pali village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.
According to the police, the incident took place at around 2pm on Friday, when Rajendra had gone to Rinku’s house to settle a dispute, which had arisen from playing with colours and mud.
The brother of the deceased — Aman, 19 — alleged that Mithun had smeared colour on the face of their 24-year-old brother Sonu. “He grabbed him from behind and then threw him inside a drain. This resulted in an altercation, followed by a scuffle, after which Sonu punched Mithun’s face in anger, and the latter retaliated,” he alleged, adding that Rajendra later went to Rinku’s house to settle the matter.
“Mithun and his associates were also present there. They assaulted him with rods, wooden sticks with iron nails, and bricks,” Aman alleged. He also said that Rajendra was hit multiple times in the head, and he died at the spot. “We took him to the government hospital in Sector 10, where the doctors declared him dead,” he alleged.
Based on a complaint filed by Aman, a case was registered against the five suspects, including the three arrested people, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 302 (punishment for murder) at the Sector 40 police station on Friday night.
The police said that searches are underway to arrest two more suspects involved in the killing.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics