Three arrested for assaulting man after he honked amid traffic snarl on MG Road

Three suspects were arrested from various locations in the city for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old man and snatching his mobile phone after he had honked amid a traffic snarl below MG road metro station, police said on Wednesday. The incident had taken place at 8pm on September 20. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The suspects were identified as Akash Yadav, 28, of Sirhaul in Sector 18; Keshav Kumar, 21, of Badaun and Gaurav Kumar, 22, of Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh. Keshav and Gaurav were presently living in Sector 18.

Police said Akash was arrested on Sunday and the rest on Monday. Akash’s family is into money lending business while two others work as cab drivers.

The incident had taken place at 8pm on September 20 when the victim, Vikash Kumar, 30, working as an analyst with a multinational firm in the city was returning to his home in Faridabad in his car.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Vikas had honked as there was a traffic snarl on the MG Road.

“All of a sudden, Akash approached him on a scooter and scolded him for honking. It soon led to a heated altercation. However, Akash later took him to the roadside and became friendly, offering him a cigarette. In between, he contacted two of his associates who soon reached the spot and assaulted Vikash,” he said.

Turan said that the trio also snatched his phone before fleeing from the spot. He had alerted the police control room about the incident after taking help from a commuter after which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot and took him to Sector 10A civil hospital for treatment.

The victim submitted a written complaint on the next day on the basis of which an FIR for assault and snatching was registered against unidentified suspects at DLF Phase-II police station on September 21.

As per police, Vikash’s snatched phone, a scooter and a motorcycle used by the trio were also recovered from their possession.