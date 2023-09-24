Three arrested for involvement in chain snatching cases in Gurugram

Three suspects, including a jeweller, were arrested in Gurugram on Saturday for allegedly snatching gold chains, melting them down, and selling them, police officers said on Sunday. The suspects, Ajay Yadav, 25, of Madhubani in Bihar, and Shubham Kumar, 22, of Nainital in Uttarakhand, were caught after a chase at Mandaura village in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The jeweller, Nav Kumar, 40, of Murshidabad in West Bengal, was arrested from Chakkarpur in Sector 28. (HT Photo)

A Bullet motorcycle, a Maruti Swift, equipment to melt gold, ₹1.27 lakh in cash and other items were seized from their possession.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Yadav worked as an ambulance driver. Shubham was a delivery executive who snatched chains in the early morning or at night, mainly from women, said investigators.

“They told us of committing six snatching incidents in the city in the last 45 days. They had snatched a gold chain from a woman during a morning walk near gate number three of Ardee City on September 17. The duo had sold his chain to the jeweller for ₹55,000, and the investigation of this by the crime branch unit of Sector 40 resulted in the three’s arrest,” Dahiya said.

Police said that the three were taken on remand for further detailed interrogation. They said Shubham, Yadav’s associate, was involved in two theft cases registered at Civil Lines and DLF police station in Sector 29 in 2019, who was later granted bail by a city court the same year. Police said he owned a car even though he was a delivery executive.