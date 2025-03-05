Menu Explore
Three held for bid to fraudulently sell 2 hectare plot in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Greater Noida
Mar 05, 2025 05:40 AM IST

Three men were arrested for fraudulently attempting to sell a two-hectare plot in Greater Noida for ₹95 crore using fake documents.

Three men were arrested on Tuesday for fraudulently claiming ownership of a two-hectare plot in Greater Noida and planning to sell it for 95 crore, police said.

The accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar, 45, Sirajuddin, 70, and Mahendra Kumar, 38, police said. (Representational image)
The accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar, 45, Sirajuddin, 70, and Mahendra Kumar, 38, police said.

“On February 28, Mujahid Hussan, 72, who is the chairman of Dasna Council and a resident of Ghaziabad, filed a complaint with Bisrakh police saying that a gang was attempting to sell his two-hectare land by claiming ownership,” said Diksha Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“Based on his complaint, a team was formed and two accused were taken into custody. Rakesh, who works as a property broker, made fake ownership documents with the help of his friend Balvindar, a resident of Yamunanagar in Haryana,” the ACP added.

The accused made property papers and other documents in the name of Mujahid and pasted a photo of their associate Sirajuddin, police said. “Whenever a buyer approached the land to see it, they produced Sirajuddin as the genuine owner. They were trying to sell the plot for more than a year and were looking for a suitable buyer,” said ACP Singh.

Mujahid learned from locals that a gang had targeted his land to fraudulently sell it.

A case under sections 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 336(3) (forgery), 340(2) (forging electronic documents), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita was registered at Bisrakh police station, and efforts are underway to nab Balvindar, who is on the run, police said.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
