Three held in Gurugam for killing MCG supervisor over suspicion of affair

Three men kidnapped and killed a sanitation supervisor of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday at the behest of a man who suspected that the victim was having an affair with his wife, police said, adding that the three men were arrested on Friday while the prime suspect is on the run.

The suspects were arrested from Basai in Sector 9 on Friday evening. They were identified as Pankaj Kumar, 19, of Jacobpura in Sector 12, Vikas Kumar, 30, of Nangloi, Delhi, and Jitesh Kumar, 19, of Manendragarh in Chhatisgarh.

The victim was identified as Naresh Kumar, 28, who was from Dhankot village near Sector 102. He was working as a sanitation supervisor of MCG in Sector 12 and neighbouring areas. The three arrested suspects were friends of the prime suspect, identified as Rambir Kumar, 29. Rambir also lived in Dhankot and was a scrap dealer.

Police said that the suspects, acting on Rambir’s directions, followed the victim several times to learn his working hours and the route he took to go home. On Wednesday evening when the victim was returning home, the suspects abducted him from Madanpuri in Sector 12, took him to a secluded location, severely assaulted him and then left him bleeding at the spot.

“Naresh managed to reach a nearby government health centre for treatment. After receiving first aid, he went home but his condition soon deteriorated after which his family rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, adding that Naresh had sustained severe internal injuries resulting in massive blood clots, which were discovered only during the autopsy.

The officer said that Rambir had suspected for the last several days that the victim was having an affair with his wife. He said that multiple teams were formed after which the suspects were nabbed. Crime branch teams are carrying out raids at various locations to nab Rambir, police said. Based on a complaint from the victim’s brother, a first information report was registered against the suspects at New Colony police station on Thursday under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.