More than three months after a man was allegedly beaten to death outside a farmhouse on Sohna-Palwal Road, police arrested a notorious criminal and his two associates for the murder. Three more suspects held in Sohna farmhouse murder case

Investigators said the arrested suspects were identified as Rohit alias Akki, Amit Basla and Vishal alias Sunnat.

Haryana Police had declared a reward of ₹10,000 for clues leading to Rohit’s arrest as he was continuously on the run after the brutal murder which had taken place in broad daylight on April 12.

At least 15-20 suspects had reached the farmhouse in SUVs and had beaten Gyanender alias Bholu to death using hammers and iron rods, while he begged for mercy. They later circulated the video on social media platforms to terrorise their rivals.

The deceased along with his cousin Lalit had reached the farmhouse from Palwal and had gone out to purchase cigarettes when the suspects took Lalit hostage at gunpoint and assaulted Gyanender.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Rohit was arrested from Ghanghol Mor in Sohna and Amit from Vatika Mor on Sunday.

“On their input, Vishal was arrested from Faridabad’s Dabua Colony on Monday,” the ACP said, adding that two country-made pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

ACP Dahiya said Rohit is the leader of the group, infamously called the “Hathaura Gang” as their members use hammers to kill their rivals and then upload the gory videos on social media.

“The gang was active in Palwal and Faridabad for the last four to five years. The trio was continuously changing locations by hiding in different districts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh after the April 12 murder,” ACP Dahiya said.

Investigators said Rohit was booked in at least four criminal cases earlier, while Amit had nine cases registered against him and Vishal had three cases, including murder, assault and possession of illegal weapons.

Police said the prime suspect in Gyanender’s murder, identified as Ajay alias Ajju, was arrested on April 28, while suspects Pawan and Pankaj were held on May 4 and May 5, and Lalit on June 2.

The ACP said seven suspects have been arrested so far in the case and at least 10 more were on the run.

Investigators said the murder was the fallout of a rivalry between Gyanender and another suspect, Bharat, after a scuffle broke out at a party in Palwal earlier this year. The prime suspect Ajay was Bharat’s close friend, and he planned and executed the murder for revenge. Bharat is yet to be arrested, they added.