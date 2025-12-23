Three of family killed as car rams into motorcycle in Nuh

Three members of a family were killed after a speeding car rammed the motorcycle they were travelling on in Nuh on Monday afternoon, police said. The victims were returning from the market when the speeding vehicle hit them head-on, flinging them several feet. (Shutterstock)

The deceased were identified as Asini, 72; her daughter-in-law Nijrabi, 45; and Nijrabi’s minor son Mohammad Sakif, 15, all residents of Adbar village in Nuh, police said. They added that the impact was so severe that the trio were flung 20 to 25 feet into the air and died on the spot.

Investigators said Sakif had taken his mother and grandmother to the main market in Nuh city on a motorcycle for household purchases and was returning home when the collision took place on the Hodal-Nuh road between 1pm and 1.15pm.

Police said Sakif did not have a driving licence, and it was still unclear whether he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to police officials, a Mahindra Bolero bearing a Rajasthan registration number was coming from the opposite direction and rammed the motorcycle head-on. CCTV footage from near the spot showed that the Bolero had drifted to the wrong side of the single-lane road before the collision, they said.

Commuters and security guards of a firm located near the spot were the first to respond and alerted the police control room.

Inspector Praveen Kumar, station house officer of Sadar Nuh police station, said the Bolero driver fled the spot on foot immediately after the accident, abandoning the vehicle. “The information reached the villagers too, after which they gathered at the spot in huge numbers, blocking traffic movement. The bodies were shifted to the community health centre in Nuh, from where they were handed over to the family after autopsies,” Kumar said.

He added that the driver was on the run and efforts were underway to trace and arrest him. “He was alone inside the Bolero at the time of the accident and may have fallen asleep,” he said.

On the family’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar Nuh police station.