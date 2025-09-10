Three suspects arrested for attacking DTCP team in Gurugram

Owners of three warehouses at Kankrola in Sector 87 were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in attacking a team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) and leaving an earth mover operator injured while they were trying to remove illegal constructions in the area on Monday, said police. A team of DTCP demolished the illegal structure of a warehouse at Kankarola village in Manesar on Monday. (HT Photo)

The arrested suspects were identified as Satyavir Yadav, 57, an ex-serviceman, Ajeet Kumar, 46, and Ram Avatar, 49, all residents of Kankrola village. Police said the trio are named as accused in the FIR registered in the case at Kherki Daula police station on Monday.

Rakesh Hayatpur, husband of the Manesar mayor Inderjit Yadav, Bal Krishan and Dinesh Yadav, the two councillors of wards Bhangrola and Kankrola, and owner a property dealing firm named Avenue 26 realty are the other accused named in the FIR besides 60 other unidentified suspects for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, rioting with deadly weapon, obstructing public servant from discharge of his duty and others, police said.

Police officials said that all the suspects named in the FIR are accused of instigating the mob against the enforcement team of DTCP that resulted in the stone pelting on them.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the team had first demolished a portion of the warehouse owned by Satyavir which was built on his agricultural land illegally.

“The team had moved ahead to demolish the second illegal warehouse when Satyavir and other owners gathered with a crowd and got involved in stone pelting on the enforcement team,” he said.

“The trio arrested on Tuesday were also involved in stone pelting on the government officials. Investigation was on against the other named accused in the FIR to ascertain their role in the violence,” he said

“Police had some video footage of the violence based on which action will be taken against all the suspects who were involved in attacking the team,” Turan said.

Police officials said that government vehicles and earth movers were damaged in the violence during the demolition drive to free 6.8 acres of land on which warehouses were built illegally.