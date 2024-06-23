To improve waste collection, 50 MCG teams to conduct survey

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has formed 50 teams to carry out a comprehensive survey in an attempt to reintroduce and improve the door-to-door waste collection system in the city, MCG officials said on Sunday. The primary objective of the survey in Gurugram will be to identify obstacles at the ward-level of the door-to-door waste collection system, MCG officials said on Sunday. (HT PHOTO.)

MCG teams began visiting households in residential areas to gather information on regular waste collection and other relevant issues. The teams have been directed to complete the survey within three days and submit their findings to the MCG joint commissioner.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said they had started the door-to-door survey to improve the waste collection system in Gurugram.

“There are 13 wards in Zone 1 of the city that include colonies, sectors, and markets. To gather information on various points, teams have been asked to cover their entire jurisdiction. The primary objective of this survey is to identify obstacles at the ward-level door-to-door waste collection system. Based on the findings of the survey, measures such as increasing the number of collection vehicles, staff, and other resources will be taken to make the waste collection system more regular and efficient,” he said.

Bangar said they had already added nearly 480 vehicles to their fleet and 350 more are expected within the next two months. These vehicles will be deployed in each zone to ensure efficient waste collection from households, he said.

Ruchika Sethi Takkar, founder member of ‘Why Waste Your Waste’, a civil society movement for a zero-waste city said that the move is a good step by the MCG. The survey should include waste mapping at the door-to-door level.

“A survey of all those involved in waste collection, storage, and recycling should also be carried out. If both exercises are done, we can be sure that the corporation will have the necessary data to improve its waste collection processes, build required infrastructure for optimal waste recovery and reduce the load on landfills,” she said.

Bhawani Shankar Tripathy, vice president, RWA Sector 23A and an environmental expert said, “MCG should avoid repeating the mistake of a single large vendor contract like it had done earlier.”