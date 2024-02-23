Toddler dies after falling into hot water tub in Sohna

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy has ied after falling into a hot water tub, which was kept by his mother to wash clothes at Damdama in Sohna, police officers aware of the matter said on Friday. HT Image

The boy’s mother was making preparations to wash clothes when a troop of monkeys entered the locality.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The mother rushed to close the windows, leaving the child unattended. The child crawled up to the tub and fell into it, police said.

The incident took place at noon on February 15 and the boy, Girish, died while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital on Wednesday night.

“The child sustained severe burns. The mother alerted others and rushed him to a nearby private hospital. After receiving treatment and medication, he was brought back home,” a senior police officer, who did not want to be named, said.

The child’s condition deteriorated the next day and the family members took him to another hospital in the area, but doctors referred him to the Safdarjung Hospital looking at the severity of the burns all over his body, the officer added.

Investigators said that the body was handed over to the family members after autopsy on Thursday evening.

Inspector Sudhir Kumar, Gurugram Police, public relations officer, said that no charges were pressed by the parents.

“An inquiry was being carried out on the basis of the father’s complaint, in which he mentioned that the child accidentally fell into the hot water tub,” he added.