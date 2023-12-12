Torture victim not 13-year-old, but still minor, says Gurugram Police

Preliminary medical reports revealed that the domestic help who was allegedly tortured and harassed by a family of three in Gurugram’s Sector 57, is 17 years old, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Deputy commissioner of police (crime against women) Virender Vij said that the three suspects, who were questioned on Sunday, joined the investigation on Tuesday.

Earlier, her family members claimed the girl was 13.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Deputy commissioner of police (crime against women) Virender Vij said that the three suspects, who were questioned on Sunday, joined the investigation on Tuesday.

“The victim was discharged from the Civil hospital on Tuesday and was medically fit. A board of doctors was formed to conduct her tests to identify her age. As per preliminary reports, she is 17 years old, ” said the officer.

Read Here | ‘Fed biscuits like dog, given food once a day’: Gurugram minor help's mother

He added, “Our team has questioned the employer for hours on Tuesday and was let off after she joined the investigation. More reports are awaited since two doctors were on leave.”

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Civil Hospital, said the teenager had no external injury and there were no injuries reported due to acid or assault.

“The victim was fit to be discharged and a team of doctors conducted several tests. Counselling sessions were also held to treat her trauma,” he said.

Soniya Yadav, the Gurugram child welfare committee member, said the teenager is still suffering from trauma and needs a few more counselling sessions.