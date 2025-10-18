Traditional pottery revival at heart of Gurugram Diwali this year

Gurugram

In the bustling markets of sectors 14 and 15—a Diwali shopping hot spot for Gurugram—there seems to be a quiet shift towards sustainable traditions and eco-friendly practices. In the heart of it all is a stall that belongs to Mitti Ki Khushboo Rashtriya Muhim, a non-profit that has connected over 150,000 potters across the country.

With shoppers opting for earthenware or “mitti ke bartan”, this non-profit is using the trend to uplift traditional artisans by providing them with meaningful employment.

Hira Amit Rohilla, founder of the organisation, said potters receive full payment for their products. These artisans craft a wide range of items—including cookers, pans, pots, kulhads, and more—using their own traditional materials. “Now, with support from the Haryana government, potters are exempted from paying for clay for a period of three months, which is a significant relief. Our aim is to expand this initiative across India and empower local artisans nationwide,” Rohilla said.

Established in 2021, this 55-member organization promotes Indian-made products, sustainable solutions, and handcrafted items made by local artisans, supporting the “Vocal for Local” movement and uplifting indigenous craftsmanship to global platforms.

Nearly 200 potter households from Gurugram, Nuh, Sohna, Jhajjar, and Manesar are currently associated with the organisation. “We have recorded sales of over 4.5 lakh units so far. But this initiative is not just about uplifting potters—it’s also about promoting environmental sustainability and reviving traditional, eco-friendly practices,” said Rohilla.

Rahul Prajapati, a potter associated with Mitti Ki Khushboo, who also runs a stall in the city, shared his perspective on the growing interest in earthenware. “These clay utensils have a natural beauty that plastic or metal cookware simply cannot match. They are also more durable than plastic alternatives,” he said.

Mitti Ki Khushboo has also showcased the work of its potters at prominent events, such as the Surajkund Diwali Mela and Dwarka Mela, among others.

“This is also a message to buyers—to prioritise their health and make conscious, healthier choices. Earthen pots have been part of our tradition since ancient times. We still have a choice today, and that choice should favour both our well-being and the environment,” said Rohilla.