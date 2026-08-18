Traffic curbs till October 15 on NH-48 service lane

Gurugram traffic police on Monday issued a traffic advisory, mentioning diversions along the Delhi-Gurugram (NH48) expressway, owing to work on stormwater drains in sectors 76 to 80 from August 18 to October 15. The GMDA is carrying out the work, which includes laying stormwater drains with reinforced cement concrete (RCC), officials said.

The Gurugram metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is carrying out the work, which includes laying stormwater drains with reinforced cement concrete (RCC), officials said.

According to the advisory -- which will be in effect till October 15-- service lanes from under the Rampura Chowk flyover until Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Manesar will remain fully closed starting Tuesday, with alternate routes planned for commuters heading from Delhi towards Jaipur. The diversion plan includes heavy commercial goods vehicles or trucks being guided to take a U-turn before Kherki Dhaula Toll Plaza to head towards Naurangpur, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Shikhopur or Gurugram.

While the advisory directs vehicular traffic leaving IMT Manesar for Sector 85 to take an exit from Rampura Chowk, commuters heading from Rampura to Jaipur can also board service lanes for Sector 85 and thereafter take the Kherki Daula toll plaza’s U-turn.

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic from Sector 85 towards Rampura Chowk and Naurangpur will take the flyover route, which will remain unaffected by the drain laying activities. Similar diversions will remain effective for traffic heading from Taudu and Naurangpur to board NH48 by taking the DLF Privana route leading to Kherki Dhaula toll plaza.

A traffic police spokesperson said enforcement will be increased on entry and exit points of affected roads to implement the diversion plans. “Traffic will be guided at identified points to prevent congestion on the expressway. Commuters are advised to plan their trips in advance while travelling on affected highway stretches and use only designated routes to reach their destination,” the spokesperson said, adding signages and barricades will be installed along service lanes to assist commuters.