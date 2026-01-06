Traffic police gear up for road safety month with repair drive across Gurugram

Traffic police have begun preparations for the road safety month in January 2026 by directing civic authorities to repair and maintain road markings, zebra crossings, streetlights, road signs, and traffic signals across the district, officers said on Monday. Campaigns will cover schools, colleges and transport unions, while reflective jackets will be distributed to riders and pedestrians. (HT)

A high-level meeting involving senior officials of the traffic police, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Regional Transport Authority (RTA), and non-governmental organisations was held on Monday to review preparedness and coordinate measures for the road safety month.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rajesh Mohan directed civic bodies to carry out urgent repair works during the month to prevent potential road accidents on major city stretches. “Directions were issued to remove tree branches and other obstructions to enhance visibility of signages and traffic signals, especially during dense fog weather conditions. Pedestrian paths will be repaired, and wherever possible, lanes will be made left-free for vehicles to reduce congestion and prevent environmental pollution,” Mohan said.

According to Mohan, the road safety month will be organised in the district in a phased manner. “The first phase of the extensive exercise will focus on raising awareness among motorists, pedestrians, school bus drivers, gig workers, auto drivers, et cetera, about road safety and traffic norms. Awareness campaigns will be conducted in schools, colleges, intersections, auto and truck unions, and other locations,” he added.

Officials said special challan drives will be conducted across the district during the road safety month against wrong-side driving, illegal parking, overspeeding, and other major violations. They added that commuters have already been warned of strict penal action, including the filing of FIRs against motorists found driving on the wrong side.

An HT Spotcheck on Monday found traffic personnel deployed at multiple intersections, including Subhash Chowk and near the HSIIDC complex in Manesar. Officials said these stretches connect to expressways and are frequently used as shortcuts by motorists who resort to dangerous wrong-side driving to reach their destinations faster.

Keeping in mind the safety of two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, officials said reflective jackets will be distributed during the road safety month. Drivers found following traffic rules will also be encouraged, they added.

A quiz competition on road safety for school and college students is scheduled to be held at the end of this month. Officials said awareness about traffic rules will also be spread among the general public through street plays and oath-taking ceremonies, emphasising the importance of road safety.

