Traffic police host road safety outreach for women in Gurugram

The Gurugram traffic police on Sunday organised the “Woman on Wheels” event at the Management Development Institute (MDI) to address mobility and safety concerns often raised by women commuters on city roads, officials said on Monday. Senior officials also participated in a cycling drive on Sunday, International Women’s Day, to encourage women riders. (File photo)

“The city roads are required to be made more inclusive and safe by installing late-night safety features, such as Save Our Souls (SOS) alert machines,” said Jivika Dixit, an attendee and resident of Sector 21.

Another resident, Sagrika Singh of Sector 67, said emergency response needs to be prompt during breakdowns and crashes.

The event was attended by the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic) Rajesh Mohan, former director general of police (DGP) Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar, and assistant commissioner of police (traffic and highways), Satyapal Yadav, among others.

While interacting with the participants, the DCP said that women can become ambassadors of safe driving by educating commuters and influencing their families’ road discipline. “With special attention to the 4E model for road safety – engineering, emergency care, education, and enforcement – mobility and road infrastructure are improving through modern technologies such as smart traffic lights, AI-backed surveillance cameras and an integrated command and control centre,” Mohan said.

The former DGP said that preventing road accidents is not only the responsibility of the police, but also of every resident, who must strictly follow the traffic rules.

