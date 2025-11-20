Traffic police to audit Gurugram’s major bottlenecks, seek feedback

Traffic police will inspect major stretches and bottlenecks in the city to improve congestion and ensure commuter safety, officials said on Wednesday. Through direct feedback from motorists–as part of the Stanford Design Thinking Model–citizens’ participation for road safety will be promoted on identified roads for better traffic management, officials added. Officials said additional deployments are planned in crowded areas for smooth traffic flow. (HT archive)

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan visited sectors 4, 7 and 9 on Tuesday to inspect the implementation of the model by zonal officers deployed in the areas. “It aimed to assess road safety, understand public concerns, and develop effective strategies for swift resolution. Involving city residents directly in policymaking will ensure more practical and responsive interventions,” Mohan said.

Officials have been directed to take suggestions from commuters about traffic-related problems. On Tuesday, a high-level meeting with traffic officials was held to discuss ways to reduce accidents during the winter season.

“We are working on traffic streamlining plans to reduce road accidents during November and December. Strategies were discussed to prevent fatalities in road accidents amid dipping visibility and smog during the winter months. A zero-tolerance policy will be implemented on expressways and busy roads against over speeding,” a senior traffic official said.

Officials said additional deployments are planned in crowded areas for smooth traffic flow. “A team of Traffic Engineering Department (TEC) will survey accident prone areas and identify illegal road crossings,” the official added.

During the visit, Mohan also directed zonal officers to ensure that reflective tapes are applied to tractor trolleys, bicycles, trucks, two-wheelers, and rickshaws, helping drivers see them from a distance. “Traffic signals, sign boards, stop lines should be properly installed and maintained, along with CCTV cameras in the areas for round-the-clock monitoring to promote commuter safety,” Mohan said, adding that regular inspections of crucial city junctions and roads would be conducted.