Traffickers force youths into Myanmar cybercrime rackets, 2 held

Two suspects from Hisar were arrested for allegedly trafficking at least six men from cities in Haryana, including Gurugram, and from Rajasthan to Myanmar, where they were coerced into working for cybercrime syndicates operated by Chinese nationals, police said on Monday. When the victims refused to participate in fraud operations, the traffickers allegedly extorted up to ₹4 lakh from their families, claiming the money was needed to compensate losses, as they did not receive commission for trapping an Indian, police said. An FIR was registered at the Cybercrime police station

The arrested suspects were identified as Sandeep Kumar, 24, of Harita, and Mukul Kumar, 26, of Mahavir Colony in Hisar. Both were arrested on Saturday after being deported from Myanmar on November 10. They were remanded to police custody for three days. According to police, Sandeep had been operating from Myanmar since December 2024, while Mukul had been working there since June this year. Their third associate, Yogesh Kumar, who operated from Gurugram, remains at large.

Police said Yogesh lured Sachin Kumar, 24, a resident of Pataudi, in September by promising him a data entry job in Myanmar. Yogesh then connected Sachin with Sandeep, who was operating via Telegram from Thailand. Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (cybercrime), said, “Yogesh took ₹20,000 from Sachin and made him fly to Thailand in September.”

Dewan said the suspects then took Sachin illegally into Myanmar via a three-day journey through dense jungle, using at least 15 vehicles. “They changed at least 15 vehicles to reach the destination just across the Thailand border from where Chinese nationals were operating a cybercrime call centre to dupe Indians after trapping them in investment fraud,” he said.

Sachin refused to work after realising he was being forced into criminal activity and made to sign a bond. “Yogesh threatened him with dire consequences and asked him to pay ₹4 lakh to cover up losses which they would have received as commission from the gang for trapping an Indian,” Dewan said. Sachin contacted his family, and the amount was transferred into Mukul’s account.

Investigators said the Myanmar Army later detained Sachin and the two suspects. Sachin was deported on November 18, after he filed a complaint. An FIR was registered on November 20 at the Cybercrime police station (Manesar) under sections 143(2) (trafficking of person), 318(4) (cheating) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said around 1000 victims and traffickers were deported from Myanmar on November 6, 10, 18 and 19, including 64 from Haryana. On November 20, police also arrested traffickers Vijender Singh, alias Sonu, 23, and his brother Jitender Singh, alias Monu, 21, of Bhiwani, after their deportation.