Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Tree felling near Sector 43 sparks outcry, audit demand

ByLeena Dhankhar
May 19, 2025 06:12 AM IST

According to locals, felling began earlier this week near Millennium City Centre (formerly HUDA City Centre) metro station

A large-scale tree felling drive along the busy corridor from Millennium City Centre to Golf Course Road has triggered outrage among residents and environmentalists, who allege that scores of mature trees are being axed with scant notice, transparency or legal scrutiny. Felling reportedly began earlier this week near Millennium City Centre metro station and has since advanced toward Vyapar Kendra.

A felled tree at Sushant Lok Phase 1 in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
A felled tree at Sushant Lok Phase 1 in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Locals say the operation—linked, they believe, to road-widening or utility-laying—is proceeding “without signage, public consultation or displayed permits”. “When I spoke to the contractor, he casually said all the trees on the road would be cut. It’s shocking—no prior notification, no transparency,” said a Sector 29 resident, requesting anonymity.

Neighbourhood groups from Sushant Lok and adjoining sectors have petitioned the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Forest Department to halt the work.

“It is disheartening to see tree felling right before the monsoon… We urgently need a stronger Tree Protection Act in Haryana, similar to what Delhi has,” said Rashmi of Jeevantara Apartments, Sector 43.

Residents have also flagged health concerns. “The damage to the environment and health is irreversible. Authorities must act immediately,” warned Neelakandan of Sanskriti Apartments, Sector 43. “Trees are being cut indiscriminately. The contractor claims to have permission, but we see no documentation,” added Vasu Sashti, another Sector 43 resident.

Gurugram-based environmentalist Vaishali Rana called the exercise “disturbing”, arguing that development is being pursued “without compensatory afforestation or public consultation”, further imperilling the city’s fragile urban ecology. “Gurugram’s urban ecology is already fragile—such actions push it closer to irreversible environmental degradation,” she said.

Responding to the outcry, divisional forest officer RK Jangra confirmed the removal, stating that “the project has formal sanction for the removal of 250 trees. We have obtained all the necessary clearances from the government. There is no alternative for developing this stretch without cutting these trees.”

Jangra added that compensatory plantation would follow “as per legal norms”.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Tree felling near Sector 43 sparks outcry, audit demand
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
