Tree felling starts for highway construction
Authorities started cutting trees on the Pataudi Road on Wednesday to pave the way for the construction of a 46km-long four lane highway from Gurugram to Rewari.
“A total of 8,400 trees will be cut in Gurugram district for widening the Gurugram-Rewari highway through Pataudi. The land was transferred by the forest department after all approvals were submitted to the forest corporation and felling of trees started on Wednesday. We will also carry out compensatory afforestation in Panchkula district, where we have already selected the land for the green drive,” said a senior official from the Gurugram branch of Haryana Forest Development Corporation.
Trees are being felled for the highway construction, for which the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already submitted an amount of ₹8 crores to the forest department for compensatory afforestation. The foundation stone of the highway project was laid in July 2020 by Union minister for road, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.
P K Kaushik, project director of NHAI, said, “Work started for the Gurugram-Rewari highway in November last year and we are aiming to complete it within two years. Some trees had already been cut, we are working on constructing vehicular underpasses, culverts and other structures.”
The felling of trees came to light when a resident from the area called Vikrant Tongad, a Noida based environmentalist, and informed him about the incident. Tongad shared the news with his contemporaries in Gurugram and the matter soon received its due attention from the green enthusiasts in the city.
“At 3%, the forest cover in Haryana is one of the lowest in the country. Despite that, more trees are being cut. These are tall adult trees, which take years to grow and we may still not get back what we lose. It’s high time the authorities realise that alternative ways, which are sustainable, need to be followed for infrastructural development,” said Tongad.
Environmentalists said they will approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday to bring in a stay on the felling of trees.
Vivek Kamboj, a city-based environmentalist, said, “The cutting of trees is in contempt of a previous NGT order from 2017, wherein the court had said that compensatory afforestation (ten times the number of trees to be felled) has to be undertaken before trees are cut. We will file a petition in court asking for a stay on the felling of trees as this is an extreme environmental loss.”
In April 2017, the NGT had observed, “All the persons felling, cutting the trees in the forest area or even on the private land are hereby prohibited from cutting the trees unless and until they plant before cutting, 10 trees for each tree cut or felled from and/or proposed to be felled or cut. Further they shall deposit the sufficient money with the forest department to ensure that the trees are duly cared for and due protection, provided to them at least for a period of 5 years from the day of planting. The place of planting should be on that land itself or in the nearby land as determined by the forest department subject to these conditions...”
-
At ₹120.51, petrol reaches an all-time high in city
MUMBAI After yet another hike on Wednesday, a litre of petrol crossed the ₹120-mark and reached an all-time high of ₹120.51 in Mumbai. In Thane, the price hit ₹120.65 on Wednesday. Diesel was available for ₹104.77 in Mumbai and ₹104.90 in Thane. On Wednesday, Mumbai had the costliest petrol among metro cities, while diesel was costliest in Hyderabad at ₹105.49.
-
Punjab Bonsai Exhibition kicks off in Ludhiana
Gurmeet Singh Kular, president Fico (Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation) inaugurated the Punjab Bonsai Exhibition at Step (Science & Technology Entrepreneurs' Park), Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, here on Wednesday. This is the first exhibition on Bonsai in Punjab being organised for two days. 'Bonsai' is the Japanese art of growing ornamental, artificially dwarfed varieties of trees and shrubs in pots. He congratulated the organisers for the initiative.
-
Ludhiana traders flay AAP over ‘tall claims’
Lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party for its alleged failure in fulfilling the pre-poll promises made to the public regarding 300 units free power , cheaper power and 24/7 power supply, traders under the banner of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal and Business Bachao Manch staged a protest against the state government near Mata Rani chowk on Wednesday.
-
Ludhiana | College teachers term enrolment drive a futile exercise
While the state education department is counting on college teachers to increase enrolment in the upcoming academic year, the latter are not too pleased with the assignment. The teachers have been asked by the education department to tour schools in the district to encourage Class-12 students to apply at their respective colleges, but they say it is a futile exercise.
-
Ludhiana | Samaj Sewa Society stages protest over ‘illegal conversion’ of LIG flats into commercial units
Alleging illegal conversion of LIG flats into commercial shops in Dugri phase-2 and failure of authorities in providing information regarding allotment of 14 LIG flats in the area, members of Samaj Sewa Society staged a protest outside the office of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority, Ferozepur road, on Wednesday. Accusing GLADA officials of corruption, the protesters said the officials are not even providing information about the 14 LIG flats under Right to Information.
