Truck parking chaos on NH-48 service lane slows traffic near Gurugram

Motorists using the service lane from Panchgaon Chowk towards Bilaspur Kalan are facing daily traffic snarls due to alleged unauthorised truck parking, officials and commuters said on Tuesday. The 13-kilometre stretch along the Delhi–Jaipur–Gurugram expressway (NH-48) has become increasingly unsafe for those entering and exiting Gurugram, they added.

Local business owners said the issue persists despite repeated complaints to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which maintains the carriageway. “At least seven to eight trucks are parked anytime on the stretch. Due to barricading along the expressway connecting Panchgaon Chowk to Bilaspur, many motorists instead take the service lane, further increasing traffic pressure from both ends,” said Manish Yadav, a petrol pump owner in the area.

Yadav said that heavy vehicular movement on the newly built reinforced cement concrete (RCC) service lane, combined with long truck halts outside a warehouse for repairs, worsens the situation. “The width of the road gets narrow and the vehicle flow gets restricted to the limited area available, resulting in a traffic nightmare for motorists. This has raised concerns about their safety as well,” he said.