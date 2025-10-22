Truck parking chaos on NH-48 service lane slows traffic near Gurugram

Motorists using the service lane from Panchgaon Chowk towards Bilaspur Kalan are facing daily traffic snarls due to alleged unauthorised truck parking, officials and commuters said on Tuesday. The 13-kilometre stretch along the Delhi–Jaipur–Gurugram expressway (NH-48) has become increasingly unsafe for those entering and exiting Gurugram, they added.
Local business owners said the issue persists despite repeated complaints to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which maintains the carriageway. “At least seven to eight trucks are parked anytime on the stretch. Due to barricading along the expressway connecting Panchgaon Chowk to Bilaspur, many motorists instead take the service lane, further increasing traffic pressure from both ends,” said Manish Yadav, a petrol pump owner in the area.
Yadav said that heavy vehicular movement on the newly built reinforced cement concrete (RCC) service lane, combined with long truck halts outside a warehouse for repairs, worsens the situation. “The width of the road gets narrow and the vehicle flow gets restricted to the limited area available, resulting in a traffic nightmare for motorists. This has raised concerns about their safety as well,” he said.
Yadav had also flagged the issue on X last Saturday, tagging the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and NHAI about the dust and alleged silica accumulation. “Unauthorised parking and workshop on newly made Service Lane on NH-48 in Binola. This is very dangerous while driving through this patch, dust flies throughout the day,” he wrote. The CPCB later confirmed on X that it had forwarded the complaint to local administrative bodies for timely action.
“Whenever there’s a huge jam on the stretch, a patrolling team from NHAI visits the spot to clear the vehicular movement, however, no action is taken either by penalising the cargo movers or seizing the workspots built along carriageway,” said Ram Swarup, a daily commuter.
Another business owner, who requested anonymity, said they had filed three complaints with NHAI and made multiple calls to the police helpline 112. “However, no long-term solutions to the persistent problem were provided. The congestion forces commuters to wait for a long time every evening,” he said.
A senior NHAI official acknowledged the issue and said corrective measures would soon be taken. “Due to three-lane flyover construction nearby linking Tauru, Bhora Kalan and other routes, and poor road conditions caused by continuous rain, we often see slowed traffic movement. Directions will soon be issued to truck drivers not to flock the service lane,” the official said, requesting anonymity.