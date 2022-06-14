Two arrested for robbing driver of his autorickshaw in Gurugram

Gurugram: Police arrested two men for allegedly robbing an autorickshaw driver of his vehicle. The perpetrators took away the autorickshaw at gunpoint, following a road rage incident at Samaspur Morh near Sector 51, at around 10.30am on Sunday.

According to the police, Ved Pal (26) and Rohan Kumar (25) were travelling in a car from Sector 49 to Sector 61. Sanjay Kumar (32) was driving his autorickshaw towards Palam Vihar with kitchenware loaded in his vehicle. Pal and Kumar allegedly tried to overtake the auto at high speed and grazed the three-wheeler in the process. The contact caused a dent in the car.

The duo then allegedly stopped the rickshaw, assaulted Sanjay, and demanded ₹50,000 within two hours for damages. When the autorickshaw driver refused to pay the money, they snatched his vehicle documents, looted the three-wheeler, and fled the scene.

Police further informed that Pal was arrested with an illegal country-made weapon in his car in Bulandshahr and was sent to jail on May 22. He reached Gurugram five days ago, after being released. A native of Shyam Colony, Pal was living in a rented accommodation in Sector 4. Kumar, on the other hand, is a native of Khambi, Palwal.

An FIR was registered against the perpetrators under sections 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (using deadly weapon in committing robbery or causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and The Arms Act at Sector 50 police station, based on the auto driver’s complaint.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, station house officer of Sector 50 police station, said that the suspects were arrested on Sunday evening and were forwarded to judicial custody after being produced in a city court on Monday. The autorickshaw, its documents, and the perpetrators’ car, along with a toy pistol, were recovered from the arrested duo.