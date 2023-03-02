Gurugram: Two suspects were booked for allegedly selling a plot in Sector 17 multiple times to different persons on the basis of forged deeds, police said on Wednesday. Two booked for plot fraud in Sector 17

Police said the duo first sold the plot to Jeet Singh (55), on May 30, 2013, who had taken a loan to purchase it for ₹16.45 lakh, adding that the victim owns a petrol pump and was a head constable in Delhi Police, who had taken voluntary retirement.

Investigators said Singh had purchased the plot measuring about 1100 square metres from the prime suspect. However, the suspect later prepared a forged deed and sold the same plot to his associate on June 13, 2017, they said.

Investigators said that the prime suspect’s associate later sold the plot to another person by creating a forged deed once again.

Police said the matter came to light around a year back when Singh approached government officials for the mutation of the plot. They said that the patwari of the concerned area refused to do the mutation in Singh’s favour on grounds that the land was registered in another person’s name.

Investigators said that Singh immediately approached the person from whom he had purchased the plot but he kept giving excuses.

“Singh approached police and submitted a written complaint four months back,” said a senior police officer privy to the matter.

On Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 10 police station on Tuesday, said police.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 10 police station said, “Investigation is underway. We will summon both the sides and ask them to produce the documents”.