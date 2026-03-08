Two brothers found dead inside locked car after hours in Faridabad Sector 91

Two brothers allegedly suffocated to death inside their locked car after it remained parked roadside for more than six hours near Sector 91 in Faridabad on Friday, police said on Saturday. Police have initiated an inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita after family members ruled out foul play in the deaths. (Getty Images)

Police said the deceased were aged 44 and 38, and were originally from Chhapra in the Saran district of Bihar. The siblings were currently living in Jagmal Enclave in Faridabad’s Roshan Colony.

According to police, the two left home together on Friday morning. When they did not return for lunch and did not respond to repeated phone calls, their family began searching for them. After more than five hours of searching, the family found the two lying unconscious inside their Kia Seltos, which was parked along the road connecting Agwanpur Village between 9.30pm and 10pm.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer for Faridabad police, said the family broke the window glass of the locked car to pull them out. “The duo were rushed to a private hospital, but doctors declared them dead,” he said.

Kumar said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report. “There is a possibility that the duo might have been in an inebriated state and decided to rest inside the locked car, which resulted in their suffocation as the car had been parked at the spot since noon. The car’s interior might have heated up, resulting in their death,” he added.

Investigators said family members did not suspect any foul play, following which an inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was carried out at Palla police station. The bodies were handed over to the family after autopsies on Saturday.