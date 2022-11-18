Two dead, 1 injured after bikes collide near Bilaspur Chowk

Two men were killed and another sustained critical injuries after two motorcycles collided near Bilaspur Chowk in the city on Wednesday evening, police said Friday.

The deceased persons, Vivek (26) and Monu (25), who are brothers, worked in the human relations department of a steel manufacturing plant in Pathreri on Bilaspur-Tauru Road and resided in Nanukhurd, Pataudi.

Vivek is survived by a nine-month-old daughter and Monu’s marriage was scheduled to take place on February 8 next year. “Their father is a farmer and the family was dependent on their earning,” said a police officer.

They were returning home after their shift ended at 5pm when another motorcycle rammed into them head-on, police said. The second motorcyclist, Munna Khan, had tried to overtake a tractor trolley due to which he did not see Vivek and Monu coming from the opposite direction, and rammed into them, police said.

After the collision, the three men fell down but the two brothers sustained severe head injuries despite their helmets, police said. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors bandaged their wounds and referred them to a government hospital in Sector 10A, according to an eyewitness, Neeraj Kumar. “But both died on the way,” said Kumar, adding that their helmets had come off during the mishap. “The straps of one of the helmets had snapped probably after impact,” he added.

Munna is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 89 and his condition remains critical, police said. “He has suffered broken jaws and teeth. We visited him in hospital,” said Kumar.

Ajay Malik, station house officer of Bilaspur police station, said action can only be taken against Munna after he makes a full recovery.

On Kumar’s complaint, a First Information Report was registered against Munna Khan under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal code at Bilaspur police station on Thursday evening.