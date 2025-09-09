Two dead after hit by speeding vehicle on Delhi-Jaipur eway

Two men riding a motorcycle were killed after being hit by a speeding, unidentified vehicle on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) near Bilaspur early Monday morning, police said. Emergency response vehicles rushed the victims to Sector-10A civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The incident took place between 6:30 am and 6:45 am near a five-star hotel along the expressway when the duo were travelling from Kapriwas to Gurugram. The victims were identified as Anil Kumar, 20, a native of Jharkhand, and Pardeep Kumar, 31, a resident of Badshahpur.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that both died on the spot due to the impact.

“They were wearing helmets at the time of the accident. Prima facie, it appears that a speeding vehicle struck the motorcycle and fled the scene immediately,” Turan said.

Turan said that there were no eyewitnesses to the incident. Commuters had later alerted the police control room when they spotted the bodies lying on the roadside. Emergency response vehicles had reached the spot and rushed the victims to Sector-10A civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

“We are scanning CCTV camera footage nearby the spot to trace the vehicle that had hit them. An FIR under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving on public way) was registered against an unidentified vehicle driver at the Bilaspur police station,” he said, adding the bodies were handed over to families after autopsy on Monday.