Two govt schools in DLF-1 lying defunct for years, used as dumping yard

Gurugram: Seventeen years after they were established, two primary schools in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 1 have remained non-functional and are currently used as dumping sites, local residents have said. The dilapidated building of a primary school near the DLF Phase 1 police station. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Initially set up by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), which has since been rebranded as the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the schools — located at Silver Oaks Avenue and G Block — were handed over to the district education department for development and operation in 2017.

Each school has four hall-like classrooms, a kitchen, an office, and separate washrooms for boys and girls. The infrastructure has the capacity to accommodate 100 students. However, the education department never deployed teachers of staff to either school, residents alleged.

“If the land and building have been dedicated for educational purposes, the administration has a responsibility to ensure that they are used for that purpose. They should take immediate steps to revamp the schools, improve the infrastructure, and make them operational quickly,” Harshita Beergi, a resident of DLF Phase 1, said.

A spot check by HT on Mondayrevealed that both schools are in an advanced state of deterioration. The infrastructure, including the walls, is riddled with cracks and leakages, making the buildings vulnerable to collapse, while in one of the buildings, a pile of empty alcohol bottles was stacked almost to the ceiling.

“The schools are situated in one of the most prime locations in the city, yet they were ignored. It’s heart-breaking because so many children from marginalised background in Gurugram lack access to quality education, and these schools could help address that problem. Instead, what we see is a building in ruins,” Ashishwarya Jain, another resident, said.

Additionally, the premises are overrun with wild grass, which has not been cleared for years.

“As of now, the schools are not in a safe condition to operate. Without proper fencing and regular cleaning, snakes and insects are often spotted here. A complete renovation of the buildings is essential to make them usable,” Vanita Jain, principal of a functioning primary school in DLF Phase 1, said.

“Both schools are in dire condition. We have received complaints of the premises being used as a dumping site by the police for seized alcohol and other items. There have also been instances of people illegally occupying the school buildings,” said a senior member of the District Education Association, an independent organisation that raises demands on behalf of teachers and students in the government spaces.

Education stakeholders highlighted the urgent need for government schools in Gurugram, and bemoaned the fact that these two centrally-located schools are non-functional.

“There are many children from marginalised backgrounds in Gurugram, who need access to education. Additionally, many government schools in the city are overcrowded. Having non-functional government schools is a tremendous waste of resources and opportunity. The administration must take strict action,” said Ashok Kumar, district president of the Rashtriya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, an organisation affiliated to All India Primary Teachers Federation (AIPTF).

When contacted, the district education department claimed ignorance of the situation.

“We will soon send a team of inspectors to assess the condition of both schools and gather more details. As of now, I am unaware of the situation,” said Muni Ram, district elementary education officer.