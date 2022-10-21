Two held for planning to loot jewellery shop in Pilani on Dhanteras

Police arrested two people near Iffco chowk on Wednesday for allegedly planning to loot a jewellery shop in Pilani, Rajasthan on Dhanteras, police said on Friday. According to cops, the suspects recced the shop multiple times after travelling from Gurugram to Pilani. Police recovered three country-made pistols and two live cartridges from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Monu aka Binda, a native of Bhiwani, and Pawan, a native of Jhojhu Kalan in Charkhi Dadri. Cops said they were associates of the notorious criminal named Mohit who was apprehended from Bajghera on October 18 after a police encounter. Monu and Pawan were arrested based on information provided by Mohit. Pawan was forwarded to judicial custody on Thursday and Monu was taken on police remand for interrogation after being produced in a city court. He was forwarded to judicial custody on Friday.

According to Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Mohit, Monu and Pawan planned to loot the jewellery shop together. “However, their plan was foiled following the arrests. Monu has at least eight separate criminal cases registered against him,” he said. Police said that based on information provided by Monu, cops are trying to trace the smuggler who supplied them with the illegal weapons.