Two held in Gurugram Sector 24 for assaulting 4 men in road rage

Gurugram Two men were arrested in Sector-24 for allegedly assaulting four men and threatening to shoot them after a road rage incident during New Year celebration on Thursday, said police. Police said Sonu and Abhishek were drunk when the incident took place on Thursday. (Representative photo)

Police identified the suspects as Sonu Kumar, 21, a law graduate and his friend Abhishek Kumar, 24, of New Gagan Vihar, both in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli.

Police said Sonu had a licensed revolver loaded with four bullets that belonged to Abhishek’s father using which they had threatened the victim Rohan, 25, a Sector 10 resident and his three friends.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police public relations officer said, Sonu and Abhishek were drunk when the incident took place between 12.30am and 1am on Thursday.

“Rohan’s car had touched Sonu at the entrance. Afterwards, he slammed the side view mirror of Rohan’s car and threatened to shoot them with the revolver,” he said.

Turan said Rohan’s friends caught Sonu and alerted the police who reached the spot. “Sonu assaulted the trio to free himself and fled with Abhishek in a car. However, police chased and arrested them,” he said.

On Rohan’s complaint, an FIR under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act was registered against the two at DLF Phase-II police station.