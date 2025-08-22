Two involved in shooting STF inspector caught after encounter in Gurugram

Two criminals were caught after an encounter with a Special Task Force(STF) team in Garhi Harsaru near Sector-88 on Thursday, said police. Police said the accused had shot at STF inspector Anil Chhillar in Rewari on Tuesday night during an encounter.

Chhillar was leading a team to nab the duo and their associates and was shot at one of his legs. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector-38.

The accused managed to flee the spot, however police teams caught them at Garhi Harsaru 3am on Thursday.

The accused identified as Yash Pal, 23, and Nitin Kumar, 28, hailed from Rewari. Two semi-automatic country-made pistols and nine empty cartridges were recovered, investigators said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that the STF team from Bahadurgarh led by inspector Rakesh Kumar had asked the accused to surrender, however, they opened fire on the police team.

“Sub-inspector Manoj Kumar and an assistant sub-inspector Vikas Kumar were hit but the bullet-proof vests saved them,” he said.

The accused had opened six rounds of fire, and then the STF team also retaliated, firing three rounds in which the duo was shot in the legs.

The accused are currently undergoing treatment at a civil hospital in Sector-10A, the police said, adding that the duo will be arrested after being declared medically fit.

Officials said that Pal had two criminal cases against him in Rewari and Gurugram, while Kumar was wanted in eight criminal cases in both the city.

An FIR was registered against the duo for murder attempt of police personnel at Sector-10 police station on Thursday.