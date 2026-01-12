Two killed in hit-and-run incidents in Gurugram, Faridabad

A 32-year-old man and a 68-year-old cyclist were killed in two separate hit-and-run incidents in Gurugram’s Luhari village and Faridabad’s Sector 3 within 24 hours, officials said. Police said one victim died during treatment while the other was crushed on the spot; investigations in both cases continue. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The younger victim was identified as Bijender, a resident of Farrukhnagar’s Jatola village, who travelled daily to Jhajjar for work at a private company. According to police, he was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle around 7.40 am on Sunday near Luhari village in Gurugram.

A police officer at Machhroli police station, requesting anonymity, said passersby alerted the police and an emergency response vehicle was dispatched. “The man was about 500 metres away from his office. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment,” the officer said.

“A post-mortem examination was conducted on Sunday before handing over the body to his family,” he added, noting that Bijender had married about a month ago.

Police said an FIR was registered on Sunday against unidentified persons under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “The CCTV cameras in the vicinity are being scanned to identify the suspects for further action,” a senior official said.

In the second incident, reported on Saturday, a 68-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a dumpster truck near a canal bridge in Sector 3, Faridabad. The victim was identified as Subhash Sharma, a resident of Bhudutt Colony in Ballabgarh.

Police said the incident occurred around 7.15 am when Sharma, cycling to work at a nearby factory, was hit from behind and crushed by the vehicle, dying on the spot due to severe injuries and excessive blood loss.

A senior officer at Chawla Colony police chowki said the body was sent for post-mortem and an FIR under Section 106 of the BNS was registered against the unidentified driver. Investigation is ongoing, the officer added.