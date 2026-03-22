Two killed, two injured in separate road crashes in Gurugram

Two men were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway on Saturday and the Southern Peripheral Road on Friday night, police said. Incidents on Delhi-Jaipur highway and SPR; police say accused drivers fled, vehicles seized for investigation. (Getty Images)

In the first incident, Kamal Kumar Jha, 36, a resident of Mangolpuri in Delhi, died after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle near Hero Honda Chowk at 10.40am on Saturday. Police said Jha had just dropped off his brother, Suman Kumar Jha, and moved ahead when he was struck, fell on the road, and was mowed down by the truck. He was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared him dead.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the truck driver fled after abandoning the vehicle. “It was seized from the spot along with the motorcycle. The truck, registered with the Gurugram regional transport authority, was loaded with several tonnes of cement,” he said.

In the second accident, Maheshwari Dayal, 26, from Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, died after a Thar rammed his auto-rickshaw near Sector 74A on SPR at 9pm on Friday. Passengers Dharmendra Kumar, 31, and Kamlesh Kumar, 30, were injured. The trio, residents of Sector 72, were returning home when the auto overturned.

“The car driver had fled from the spot. Commuters alerted police which reached the spot and rushed the trio to civil hospital in Sector-10A where doctors declared Dayal dead,” Turan said.

Separate FIRs were registered at Sector 37 and Badshahpur police stations.