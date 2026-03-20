Two men held from Ggm, Faridabad stocking, black-marketing LPG cylinders

Gurugram: A 48-year-old man has been arrested from Rithoj, Gurugram, for stocking LPG cylinders and black-marketing them, an officer said on Thursday. A case was registered under the Essential Commodities Act, and the cylinders were seized, an officer said. (Representative photo)

Sixty-nine cylinders were recovered from his possession during a joint raid by the district’s food and supplies controller (DFSC) department and the chief minister’s office flying squad on Wednesday, Ashok Kumar, a DFSC officer, said.

The officer said a tip-off was received about the accused, named Sushil, a resident of Maruti Kunj, who was black-marketing and hoarding the LPG cylinders at an empty plot. “Around 69 cylinders, including 56 commercial and 13 domestic, were seized from the location,” the officer said.

An FIR was registered under sections 7, 10 and 55 of the Essential Commodities Act against the suspect. A police officer said the accused is a history-sheeter, with two similar cases registered against him in April and December of 2023.

In a separate case, Ram Pal, 36, a resident of Faridabad’s Dabua Colony, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly illegally selling and refilling commercial cylinders, an officer at Saran police station said on Thursday.

“The accused was caught red-handed from a rented accommodation near Bhadana Chowk,” the officer said.

A case was registered under the Essential Commodities Act, and the cylinders were seized. “A probe is underway to ascertain whether the suspect had ties with other unauthorised sellers,” the officer added.