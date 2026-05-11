Yamunanagar/Ambala, Two men, including a farmer, were murdered in separate incidents in Haryana, police said on Monday. Two men murdered in separate incidents in Haryana

A farmer, out on a morning walk, was shot after being ambushed by unidentified assailants in Bal Chhapar village, located within the Chhapar police station jurisdiction in Yamunanagar district, on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old farmer Satnam Singh.

Hearing the gunshots, villagers rushed to the scene, but the attackers fled by the time they arrived.

The critically injured farmer was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

DSP Rajat Gulia and SHO Ajay Kumar said the police are conducting an investigation and also considering old enmity as a possibility.

Another incident took place in Ambala city, where a 50-year-old man was murdered on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Nath.

Based on CCTV footage, the police have registered a murder case against the attackers and have initiated an investigation.

Police said the murder stemmed from an argument between Nath and a couple.

Nath had requested that a young man and a woman standing in a lane in the Kalal Majri area move away from the spot. This seems to have angered them, prompting the man to call in his accomplices.

The dispute escalated, leading to a physical altercation between the two parties.

As the conflict intensified, Nath picked up a hammer in self-defence. At that moment, the youths attacked Nath with bricks.

The accused hurled several bricks at him in quick succession, some of which struck him on the head, police said.

Sustaining severe head injuries, Nath collapsed, bleeding profusely and losing consciousness. He passed away at the scene, police added.

The images of the youths attacking Nath have been obtained, police said.

The deceased, Ram Nath, worked as an accountant for shops in the local cloth market. Following the incident, his family members have demanded strict action against the accused.

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