Two suspected cattle smugglers injured in encounter in Nuh, five camels rescued

Gurugram: Two men who were allegedly smuggling camels from Rajasthan to Haryana were apprehended after being shot in an encounter with police in Nuh’s Ferozepur Jhirka on Friday, police said. Police said that both the suspects, aged 22 and 23, were residents of Ferozepur Jhirka. (Shutterstock)

Police said that both the suspects, aged 22 and 23, were residents of Ferozepur Jhirka. They were on their way to Nuh with smuggled camels from Rajasthan in a pickup van for illegal slaughtering and meat supply to some restaurants in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

Five camels, with their mouths and legs tied, along with a country-made pistol, multiple live and empty cartridges and the vehicle were seized from the spot, police said.

Police said that the Nuh crime branch unit led by sub-inspector Mahender Singh received a tip-off about the smuggling, following which vehicle checks started near the toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Ferozepur Jhirka.

When the suspected vehicle was spotted, the police signalled it to stop, but the driver accelerated and fled after ramming barricades.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police team after the tyres of their vehicle had exploded during the chase on the expressway.

“The police retaliated in self-defence after firing warning shots. However, both suspects continued to fire and were injured after getting shot in the legs. They were later admitted to a government hospital in Nalhar for treatment, and they will be arrested after getting discharged,” Kumar said.

On the complaint of a crime branch official, an FIR under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered on Friday.