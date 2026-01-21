Uncovered drains in Gurugram spark alarm after fatal Noida techie death

Open stormwater drains and uncovered channels across several parts of Gurugram have triggered safety concerns among residents, days after a fatal accident in Noida in which a car plunged into a water-filled construction pit. The open Badshahpur drain at Gurugram-Pataudi Road near Sector 37D, as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents and commuters said multiple stretches along key roads have partially constructed drains or open channels left without protective covers, increasing the risk of pedestrians, cyclists and motorists slipping or falling, especially during the monsoon, late-night hours and low visibility.

“People walk on the edge of the drain every day. One wrong step and someone can fall in. The situation becomes even more dangerous at night or during rain,” said Mukul Kapoor, a resident of Shivaji Nagar.

The concerns come three days after a fatal accident in Noida, where 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta died on Saturday after his car plunged into a deep, water-filled construction pit near Sector 150. Dense fog and the absence of barricades, reflectors and signage reportedly contributed to the accident as he was returning home from work in Gurugram. Despite prolonged rescue efforts by police, NDRF and SDRF teams, he drowned due to asphyxiation and cardiac arrest.

Civic officials said complaints have been flagged from multiple locations in Gurugram, including Basai and the Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk stretch, where stormwater drain construction is still underway and covers have not been installed at several points. Locals said the open drains carry muddy water and, in some pockets, sewage-mixed flow, worsening safety and hygiene risks.

“Near Hero Honda Chowk, the drain is so close to the road edge that even a slight swerve can become dangerous. In peak traffic, two-wheelers are forced to move close to the drain and there is no margin for error,” said Rohit Malik, a commuter from Sector 37C.

“There are school kids and senior citizens walking along these roads daily. With open drains, it’s not just about vehicles — even pedestrians can slip, especially when the road is wet,” said Sunita Rani, a resident of Basai.

Similar concerns were raised near Sector 10, where residents said an uncovered drain poses a particular hazard for two-wheelers due to its depth and width. “There are no proper barricades, no reflective markers and no warning boards. If a vehicle skids or a child loses balance, it can turn fatal,” said Ram Mehar, a shopkeeper near the stretch.

Civic officials said engineers have been asked to identify vulnerable points for immediate safety measures, including temporary barricading, reflectors, warning signage and drain covers. A senior GMDA official said most master drains under its jurisdiction are covered, and that fencing and slabs are being installed at identified locations to enhance safety.

An official from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram said securing incomplete or uncovered drain stretches is a priority to prevent accidents during ongoing construction.

Activists warned that open drains also worsen public health risks, especially during the rainy season, when stagnant water leads to mosquito breeding, foul odour and contamination.“Uncovered drains along busy roads are a classic example of infrastructure without risk planning. Temporary barricading, reflective markers and proper signage are basic safety steps that must be treated as non-negotiable during construction,” said Vaishali Rana, environmental activist and rewilding expert associated with Gurugram-based citizen groups. Residents urged authorities to treat uncovered drains as an emergency safety issue rather than a routine civic lapse.