    Unidentified man found murdered on roadside in Manesar’s Sector 7

    Published on: Oct 23, 2025 7:12 AM IST
    By Debashish Karmakar
    The body, bearing multiple head injuries, was found in Sector 7. Police suspect he was murdered elsewhere and dumped; probe to trace killers underway. (Getty Images)
    The body, bearing multiple head injuries, was found in Sector 7. Police suspect he was murdered elsewhere and dumped; probe to trace killers underway. (Getty Images)

    Police recovered the body of a man, likely in his 30s, with severe head injuries. They suspect he was killed elsewhere and dumped in the secluded area.

    Police on Wednesday said they recovered the body of an unidentified man, lying in a pool of blood, who seemed to have been bludgeoned to death, from the roadside of Sector 7 in Manesar. They said that prima facie, it seems the victim was murdered after being brought to the spot—a secluded area with no lighting or CCTV camera coverage.

    Inspector Satyawan, station house officer of IMT Manesar, said that passersby informed police at 7.20am on Wednesday. “The deceased had multiple severe injuries on his head and face, which seems to be caused by repeated hits by blunt weapon,” he said.

    The victim seemed to be in his mid-30s and was wearing a yellow shirt with denim trousers, but no belongings were found on him to establish his identity, police said. “Either killers removed them to hide the identity of the deceased or he was robbed. The spot from which the body was recovered is secluded, dark and only has factories,” Satyawan said.

    The victim’s photo has been circulated to establish identity. “We have sent the body for an autopsy, which will be carried out after 72 hours if the deceased’s identity remains unclear. We have collected the fingerprints of the deceased and CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to ascertain the identity of the deceased and killers,” he said.

