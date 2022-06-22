Uniforms, badges for Gurugram autorickshaw drivers

Gurugram: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA), and district administration will provide autorickshaw drivers with uniforms and unique identity badges for the first time. This will account for standardised appearance and create a safe and secure environment for commuters, officials said on Wednesday.

All major metropolitan cities have uniform dress codes for autorickshaw drivers. Delhi auto drivers are required to wear a blue uniform, Mumbai drivers have a khaki uniform, and Pune auto drivers wear a white uniform.

The Gurugram uniform will most probably be khaki, and made of the fabric used in police uniforms.The khaki colour will not highlight any dirt on the uniform, and the material will be easy to procure from vendors who have supply chains for police uniforms, officials said.

Officials also informed that all uniforms and badges will be provided for free. The project will be paid for from the state’s corporate social responsibility fund. The first round of distribution is expected to be completed within the next two months.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner (DC), Gurugram said that there are around 15,000 drivers in the district who either have passenger or goods-carrying autorickshaws. “Both categories will be covered under the program. Around 5,000 drivers will be given uniforms in the first phase. A total funding of ₹5 lakh is available at present,” he informed.

Yadav said identity badges will help track drivers if there are complaints of overcharging, misbehaviour or traffic rule violations against them. “It will also instil confidence in drivers as they often complain of police harassment,” he added.

According to Ravinder Yadav, secretary, RTA, complainants often fail to identify autorickshaw drivers in cases of wrongdoing. “In such a situation, we are unable to track them and take necessary action. After issuance of badges, drivers will have to wear them around the neck , displaying their names and details in bold,” he said.

The RTA secretary further said that uniforms and badges will only be given to drivers who have fare meters installed in their vehicles.

“At least four to five places for stitching uniforms will be finalized. Drivers will be issued online slips at the RTA office with which they can approach a vendor to get their uniform stitched,” a senior RTA official said. The program will also help in preparing a database of all auto drivers.

A four-member committee, chaired by the RTA secretary, was formed on Monday for the project. It will begin procurement after finalising vendors for fabric and sewing.

Along with the RTA secretary, the committee will comprise the deputy chief executive officer of the district council, the executive engineer of Panchayati raj, and the accounts officer of the Gurugram district administration.

The decision to provide uniforms and identity card to all drivers follows the DC’s orders to get fare meters installed in all hired autorickshaws operating in Gurugram. The deadline for installing fare meters is June 30, following which vehicles without meters will be impounded or fined from July 1.

According to Yogesh Sharma, general secretary, Haryana State Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union , the district administration mentioned introducing a uniform dress code during meetings held with the union for installing fare meters. “They wanted a dress code and we suggested that authorities can make use of CSR funds to provide them,” he said.

Sharma further said that the union asked for a badge or identity card for every driver. “Commuters often complain of leaving their belongings or mobile phones in the autorickshaws. If they can see the badge, it will be easier to track down the driver or vehicle,” he added.