Chandigarh, Union minister Sanjay Seth on Thursday handed over a cheque of ₹20 lakh each to the families of seven workers who lost their lives after a mound of soil collapsed on them at a construction site in Gurugram. Union minister hands over ₹20 lakh cheque to kin of Gurugram soil collapse victim

Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Ajay Kumar said each family will get an additional ₹4 lakh from the Haryana government's Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Fund, and another ₹15 lakh under the Workmen Compensation Act.

This way, each family will receive total financial assistance of approximately ₹40 lakh, he said.

Six of the workers belonged to Jharkhand while one was from Rajasthan. The accident occurred at the under-construction site in Sidhrawali village of Gurugram district on Monday evening.

A additional financial assistance of ₹20,000 each was given to the families to cover their travel expenses, the Haryana government said in a statement.

Seth arrived in Gurugram late Wednesday evening along with Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Baran Mahato from Jharkhand, it said.

Seth, the minister of state for defence, met the bereaved families at the PWD Rest House in Gurugram on Thursday and offered his condolences.

The Gurugram district administration has facilitated a dialogue between the affected families and representatives of the concerned company, he said.

"Today, I revisited the site and arranged for the mortal remains of all the deceased to be transported to Jharkhand and Rajasthan in three ambulances..," the Union minister said.

Seven labourers died, and four others, including three Nepalese men, were injured when a mound of soil collapsed on them while they were building a retaining wall of a sewerage treatment plant on Monday.

Police had arrested the project in-charge Dineshveer, and the site structure in-charge Vikas. The district administration had also set up an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.