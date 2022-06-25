Fix autorickshaw stand spots soon, drivers’ union tells Gurugram admin
Gurugram: With the Gurugram district administration trying to ensure that all autorickshaws are installed with fare meters, the autorickshaw union has demanded that auto stands be earmarked for them across the city, said officials on Saturday.
Haryana Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union general secretary Yogesh Sharma said that in 2016, they had raised the issue before the then deputy commissioner and commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.
“They had agreed for a survey and a private agency was hired, which had earmarked 54 locations for autorickshaw stands in Gurugram. We had also paid the firm’s survey fees. However, no action has been taken yet to create auto stands in the city with basic amenities such as drinking water and toilets for drivers,” Sharma said.
Sharma said that a memorandum was submitted to the tehsildar on Thursday, asking him to look into the matter. “Drivers are forced to park autorickshaws on roads and traffic police take action against us,” he said.
Sharma said that they also met Ravinder Yadav, secretary of the regional transport authority on Friday, for speeding up installations of fare meters and increasing existing fares.
“Yadav had asked us to submit a letter with our demands and he will be forwarding to the state government,” Sharma said. He added that a team led by sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar started meeting drivers on Friday and urged them to install fare meters at the earliest.
“We have already placed our demand for increasing the existing fare rates before deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav. However, we don’t know yet if the government has agreed to our demand or not. We will try to meet the deputy commissioner and RTA secretary on Monday again and brief them about our long-pending issues,” Sharma added.
Meanwhile, RTA secretary Yadav said that he has asked the union to submit a copy of their demand to increase fares. “Besides, I have directed officials to meet autorickshaw drivers personally,” he said.
Yadav said MCG will take the final call on earmarking auto stands across the city. MCG officials could not be reached immediately for a comment.
The deputy commissioner has fixed June 30 as the deadline for installing meters after which the district administration will start imposing fines on drivers.
Elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk approved
Gurugram: Plans to construct an elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk was approved during the Gururgam Metropolitan Development Authority's 10th annual meeting on Friday, in a bid to reduce traffic congestions along the stretch, said Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday. During the Friday meeting, the GMDA also approved construction of a 7.5m-long service road along the Dwarka Expressway for an estimated cost of ₹48 crore.
Structural experts sought to conduct audit of audit of 60 condominiums
Gurugram: The Gurugram administration and the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday sought expressions of interest from private firms for conducting structural audits of nearly 60 condominiums in the district, said officials. According to the district administration, a panel comprising structural experts will be formed by mid-July and required work will be allotted to them in the next 15 days. “We will ensure transparency during the audit process,” deputy commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav, Gurugram said.
Ludhiana logs 42 Covid cases, highest in 4 months
As many as 42 fresh Covid cases were reported from the district on Saturday, the highest in the last four months. While a total of 87 cases were reported in May, the number of cases have witnessed an exponential jump in June with 326 cases and eight deaths being reported in 25 days. The district currently has 161 active cases, of which 157 patients are under home isolation.
Stalker shoots woman after she refuses to talk
Gurugram: A stalker allegedly shot at a woman after she refused to talk with him on a main road in Sector 8 under IMT Manesar police station limits on Saturday morning, said police. Police said that the suspect, aged around 20 years and the victim, aged 19 years, studied together at a private school in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Panel takes stock of facilities at Ludhiana Railway Station
The passenger amenities committee of Indian Railways, led by chairperson PK Krishnadas, conducted an inspection at the Ludhiana Railway Station on Saturday. The team checked the damage caused during the protest against the Agnipath scheme around seven days ago. Krishnadas took details of the damage from station director Abhinav Singla and also directed the authorities to prepare a report. The committee members found that the retiring rooms at the station were dirty.
