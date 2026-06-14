UP International Trade Show to be held from Sep 25-29
The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2023 will be held in Greater Noida from Sept 25-29 to boost global business, investment, and MSME growth.
GREATER NOIDA: The fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) will be held at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29, officials said, adding that the state government has launched a nationwide outreach campaign to drive global business engagement, attract investors, exporters and industry stakeholders ahead of the event.
The event is being jointly organised by the state government and the India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML) and has been positioned as the state’s flagship annual trade exhibition.
Uttar Pradesh MSME minister Bhupendra Chaudhary said the trade show has emerged as an important platform showcasing the state’s industrial capabilities, entrepreneurship, export potential and cultural heritage.
“UPITS has played an important role in strengthening the MSME sector, promoting One District One Product (ODOP) goods, improving market access and creating new business opportunities. As Uttar Pradesh moves towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy, the event will continue to serve as a major catalyst for trade, investment and economic growth,” Chaudhary said in a statement on Saturday.
According to officials, the September 2025 edition of the trade show attracted over 507,000 visitors, including over 140,000 business-to-business participants. A total of 2,228 exhibitors participated across more than 35,000 sqm of exhibition space.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMaria Khan
Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.