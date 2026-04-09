Uttam Singh appointed Gurugram deputy commissioner in key administrative reshuffle

The Haryana government has appointed Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) Uttam Singh as the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Gurugram, replacing Ajay Kumar on Wednesday late evening. The move is part of a broader transfer exercise involving multiple senior officers, aimed at strengthening governance in key districts. Singh, a 2015-batch IAS officer, was previously serving as deputy commissioner of Karnal. (HT photo)

Singh, a 2015-batch IAS officer, was previously serving as deputy commissioner of Karnal. Known for his experience in district administration and public service delivery, his appointment comes at a crucial time when Gurugram is grappling with rapid urbanisation, infrastructure challenges and rising civic demands.

Officials said the reshuffle is intended to improve administrative efficiency and bring fresh momentum to governance in fast-growing urban centres like Gurugram. The district, which continues to witness exponential population growth and expansion of residential and commercial zones, faces persistent issues related to waste management, traffic congestion, water supply and urban planning.

Singh’s role will be pivotal in coordinating between multiple agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and other departments, to ensure better service delivery and faster execution of development projects.

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According to people aware of the developments, the new DC is expected to focus on streamlining grievance redressal mechanisms, improving infrastructure planning and ensuring effective implementation of government schemes at the ground level.

Officials added that Singh’s prior experience in handling district-level administration is likely to help in addressing these challenges and improving overall governance in the district.

The reshuffle, which involved transfers of several IAS and HCS officers across Haryana, is being viewed as a strategic step by the state government to inject efficiency and responsiveness into the administrative system.