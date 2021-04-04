Vaccination to be speeded up in private offices, factories

Private hospitals and the district health department will hold vaccination camps in at least seven premises of offices and industries on Monday to speed up vaccinations after the state administration permitted tie-ups with companies last week.

“The target is to further accelerate the vaccination, though Gurugram has done the highest vaccination in the state. With such camps, we can cater to a large number of office-going staff above 45 years. The health team, along with the chief medical officer, will meet the industrial association in Manesar on Monday to check the preparations,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer. However, he did not disclose the location of the site.

“Overall, on Monday, there will be 160 government vaccination centres and at least 56 private ones, including camps in condominiums, community centres and offices,” said Singh.

On March 31, the district health department allowed private hospitals to coordinate with companies for holding vaccination camps on office premises. Representatives of hospitals said they have received requests from multiple companies even before the announcement by the health department. Camps were held in at least three offices on April 1 and 2 by two private hospitals.

The first camp was held at Industrial Development Association (IDA) in Sector 37 on April 1, wherein 80 people took the vaccine shot, while on the second day, at least 300 people in two offices were administered with the vaccine, according to hospitals.

“Since the vaccination has opened for everyone above 45 years, we have been receiving good response. On April 2, at least 110 employees of an automobile company took the shot. On Monday, vaccination camps will be set up in at least three different offices like Bestech and AVL India Private Limited,” said Dr Sushila Kataria, head and director, internal medicine, Medanta Hospital.

Max, Artemis and Narayana hospitals are also likely to hold at least one camp each on Monday.

So far, over 148, 000 people in the prioritised age groups and 30,000 healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated in the district. On Sunday, 1,544 people above 45 years took the vaccine shot, as per the health department data.