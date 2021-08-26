Vaccine mixup at Sector 49 session site

An incident of Covid-19 vaccine mixup was reported from a government-run session site at Rosewood City in Sector 49 on Wednesday, when a 22-year-old beneficiary who had taken the first shot of Covaxin was inoculated with Covishield.

“The man had taken the first shot of Covaxin. At the site, when our team asked for the first dose certificate, he could not show it. The vaccinating officer refused to give him the shot but he assured to that he would ask a friend to send the certificate through WhatsApp. A few minutes after getting vaccinated, he realised that he had to be given Covaxin and not Covishield,” Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer, said.

The beneficiary, Harteerath Singh, refuted the allegations made by the health department. “The vaccination centre had both the vaccines. I showed the certificate at the site. Then the staff asked me to wait while they were feeding the details into the portal. Thereafter, they vaccinated me and congratulated me on getting the second dose of Covishield. I panicked upon hearing that I was given Covishield and reached out to a senior medical officer about the mixup done by the vaccinator. I was kept under observation for nearly two hours,” said Teerath.

He said he took the vaccine shot at the Tigra urban primary health centre around 11.20am on Wednesday and developed fever and body ache on Thursday. He works as a community development director with a non-governmental organisation.

However, health department officials denied that the side effects were due to the vaccine mixup.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “We are inquiring into the matter.”

On Wednesday, Singh had tweeted: “First dose Covaxin, second dose Covishield despite showing the certificate. Please advise urgently on what to do.”

In a second tweet on Wednesday night, he tweeted: “I am educated enough to know the difference between two kinds of vaccine and won’t suddenly realise. Even the doctor at the vaccination centre admitted to human error.”

This is the third case of vaccine mixup in Haryana after similar incidents in Kaithal and Mahendergarh. Dr VK Paul, the head of India’s Covid-19 task force, on May 27 said that vaccine mixups are unlikely to have any significant health impact.

In May, a major controversy erupted after a group of villagers in Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh were given mixed doses. Studies are ongoing to understand the mix-and-match approach to Covid-19 vaccines for protection against coronavirus infection.