Vegetable trader found dead after assault over onion prices
A 35-year-old vegetable trader was found dead at his home in Jamalpur on Wednesday morning, hours after he was allegedly assaulted by several men following an argument over onion prices in Manesar’s Kasan, police said on Thursday
A 35-year-old vegetable trader was found dead at his home in Jamalpur on Wednesday morning, hours after he was allegedly assaulted by several men following an argument over onion prices in Manesar’s Kasan, police said on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Atma Ram, who lived with his family in rented accommodation in Jamalpur.
Police said Ram was selling vegetables in Kasan on Tuesday evening when he got into an argument with a customer over the price of onions. The customer allegedly called a few associates, who assaulted Ram.
Ram returned home that night and told his family about the assault. Police said he had a visible injury on his leg but had dinner and gone to sleep as usual. His family found him dead the following morning.
Sunil Kumar, station house officer of Bilaspur police station, said a medical board conducted the autopsy on Thursday.
“The autopsy report on the exact cause of death is awaited. If doctors establish that he died of assault injuries, an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will be registered and the suspects arrested,” he said.
Police said they were questioning family members to establish the circumstances of the assault and its exact location.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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