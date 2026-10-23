Vegetable trader found dead after assault over onion prices

A 35-year-old vegetable trader was found dead at his home in Jamalpur on Wednesday morning, hours after he was allegedly assaulted by several men following an argument over onion prices in Manesar’s Kasan, police said on Thursday. Police said the investigation to establish the circumstances of the assault is under way (Photo for representation)

The deceased was identified as Atma Ram, who lived with his family in rented accommodation in Jamalpur.

Police said Ram was selling vegetables in Kasan on Tuesday evening when he got into an argument with a customer over the price of onions. The customer allegedly called a few associates, who assaulted Ram.

Ram returned home that night and told his family about the assault. Police said he had a visible injury on his leg but had dinner and gone to sleep as usual. His family found him dead the following morning.

Sunil Kumar, station house officer of Bilaspur police station, said a medical board conducted the autopsy on Thursday.

“The autopsy report on the exact cause of death is awaited. If doctors establish that he died of assault injuries, an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will be registered and the suspects arrested,” he said.

Police said they were questioning family members to establish the circumstances of the assault and its exact location.