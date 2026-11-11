Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 11, 2026: A friend's good news may brighten your day as property plans call for patience

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20) Daily Prediction says, Home plans will need more time today, and a long journey may be canceled. If you are considering buying a house, this is a day to postpone the purchase. Avoid forcing a property decision simply because you want the question settled. The broader day will be average for income and business, with earnings balancing expenditure. Social life will bring a warmer note. A gathering or an exchange with friends may lift your mood, and a friend's good news will give you something pleasant to discuss. Practical plans may pause while personal connections keep the day moving. Capricorn Horoscope (Canva)

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today Your love life is likely to improve, with affection feeling easier to express in an ordinary conversation. Shared ideas about travel or spending time together will hold emotional appeal, even though the longer journey may fall through. Venus retrograde and debilitated in Virgo in your ninth house brings affection alongside a renewed interest in comfort and pleasure away from everyday routines. You may think again about what makes time together enjoyable. For couples, an in-law or shared-family question may also come into view. Warmth and practical discussion will occupy the same space, giving your relationship a mix of tenderness and everyday responsibility.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today A classmate is likely to help you with your studies, making a difficult passage or unfinished piece of learning easier to approach. The useful part will be the exchange itself: you will have someone with whom to work through what has been holding your attention. The day favors shared study, especially when you already know where you need help. Your mood may become more engaged as the subject begins to feel less solitary.

Business conditions will remain average. Regular work is likely to occupy more of the day than a dramatic new opening, and the financial result will broadly match expenditure. Contacts and gatherings will still play a part in the professional atmosphere. The Moon in Scorpio in your eleventh house all day brings friends and income into focus, along with welcome news from someone you know. A conversation may remind you of the value of staying connected, even on a fairly ordinary working day. The canceled journey will also change the shape of an existing plan.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today Income will balance expenditure, leaving the day financially even. Jupiter direct in Leo in your eighth house brings shared money and private matters into view. A joint-account or in-law question may come up and require patience to discuss. You will want to understand how a shared arrangement affects your own plans, particularly while a property idea remains unsettled. Spending on comfort may also hold emotional appeal, though a major purchase is not favored today. Your money concerns will be less about a sudden gain and more about how ordinary resources are divided between personal wishes and common needs.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today Your mood may brighten through companionship, even while unfinished plans remain in the background. The cancellation may leave you thinking about how the day was meant to unfold, but friendly contact will provide another focus. No specific health change is indicated today. Emotionally, you may find a shared conversation more engaging than repeatedly turning over a stalled plan alone. A little space between commitments will suit the altered schedule. By evening, your attention may be divided between the warmth of personal contact and the practical questions still awaiting an answer.

Tip for the Day: Use the changed schedule for shared study or an unhurried personal conversation.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)