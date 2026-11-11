Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 11, 2026: A friend's good news may brighten your day as property plans call for patience

Home plans will need more time today, and a long journey may be canceled. If you are considering buying a house, this is a day to postpone the purchase. Avoid forcing a property decision simply because you want the question settled. The broader day will be average for income and business, with earnings balancing expenditure. Social life will bring a warmer note. A gathering or an exchange with friends may lift your mood, and a friend's good news will give you something pleasant to discuss. Practical plans may pause while personal connections keep the day moving.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Your love life is likely to improve, with affection feeling easier to express in an ordinary conversation. Shared ideas about travel or spending time together will hold emotional appeal, even though the longer journey may fall through. Venus retrograde and debilitated in Virgo in your ninth house brings affection alongside a renewed interest in comfort and pleasure away from everyday routines. You may think again about what makes time together enjoyable. For couples, an in-law or shared-family question may also come into view. Warmth and practical discussion will occupy the same space, giving your relationship a mix of tenderness and everyday responsibility.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
A classmate is likely to help you with your studies, making a difficult passage or unfinished piece of learning easier to approach. The useful part will be the exchange itself: you will have someone with whom to work through what has been holding your attention. The day favors shared study, especially when you already know where you need help. Your mood may become more engaged as the subject begins to feel less solitary.
Business conditions will remain average. Regular work is likely to occupy more of the day than a dramatic new opening, and the financial result will broadly match expenditure. Contacts and gatherings will still play a part in the professional atmosphere. The Moon in Scorpio in your eleventh house all day brings friends and income into focus, along with welcome news from someone you know. A conversation may remind you of the value of staying connected, even on a fairly ordinary working day. The canceled journey will also change the shape of an existing plan.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Income will balance expenditure, leaving the day financially even. Jupiter direct in Leo in your eighth house brings shared money and private matters into view. A joint-account or in-law question may come up and require patience to discuss. You will want to understand how a shared arrangement affects your own plans, particularly while a property idea remains unsettled. Spending on comfort may also hold emotional appeal, though a major purchase is not favored today. Your money concerns will be less about a sudden gain and more about how ordinary resources are divided between personal wishes and common needs.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Your mood may brighten through companionship, even while unfinished plans remain in the background. The cancellation may leave you thinking about how the day was meant to unfold, but friendly contact will provide another focus. No specific health change is indicated today. Emotionally, you may find a shared conversation more engaging than repeatedly turning over a stalled plan alone. A little space between commitments will suit the altered schedule. By evening, your attention may be divided between the warmth of personal contact and the practical questions still awaiting an answer.
Tip for the Day: Use the changed schedule for shared study or an unhurried personal conversation.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More